DigixDAO (DGD) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $12.02 million and $1,748.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $162.75 or 0.00800000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,870 coins. The official website for DigixDAO is www.dgx.io. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves.DigixDAO’s Dissolution:Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings.Read all about it here.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

