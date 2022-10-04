Dipper Network Reaches One Day Volume of $19,545.00 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Dipper Network has a market capitalization of $332,244.69 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the dollar. One Dipper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dipper Network Coin Profile

Dipper Network is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

