disBalancer (DDOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77,293.00

disBalancer (DDOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0742 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $278,250.00 and $77,293.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer launched on April 14th, 2021. disBalancer’s total supply is 3,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for disBalancer is https://reddit.com/r/disbalancer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. disBalancer’s official website is disbalancer.com. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “disBalancer is a decentralized network that provides DDoS Resistance service and a decentralized load balancer for infrastructure.”

