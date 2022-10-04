Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Acquires 959 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

