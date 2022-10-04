Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 123 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.00.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $252.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.78%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

