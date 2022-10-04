Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys 29,860 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 865.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,310 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

