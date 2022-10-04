Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $399.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 64.81%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.73.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

