Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 133.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

NYSE A opened at $126.38 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

