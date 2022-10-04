Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,159,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,176,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7,276.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,033,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,991,885 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,877,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.