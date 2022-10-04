Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $76.67 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.
NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
