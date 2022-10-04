Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 136,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after buying an additional 46,017 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,130,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $193.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $197.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.42. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.