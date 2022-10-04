Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $461,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Boeing Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.05. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.