Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 93,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.5% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 31,815.1% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 297,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 296,835 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 59,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,051 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 3.2 %

BAM stock opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

