Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Has $799,000 Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 3.0 %

PNFP stock opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.09. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

