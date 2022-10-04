Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 4.2 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.01.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.