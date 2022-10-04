Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day moving average of $132.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

