Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 303 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $344.05 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.57 and a 200-day moving average of $359.98. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.