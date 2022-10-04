Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 354 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,969,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after buying an additional 85,904 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.83.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

