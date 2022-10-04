Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 3,579 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,579 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.3% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $42.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

