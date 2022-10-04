Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 474 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $31.62 and a one year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 11.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

