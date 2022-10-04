Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 515 Shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA decreased its position in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,615 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 31.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in RGC Resources by 27.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in RGC Resources by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

RGCO stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.66. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

About RGC Resources

(Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.