Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 648 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.86. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $100.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.