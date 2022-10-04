Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Sells 842 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on STLD. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.71.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
