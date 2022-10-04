Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.22 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Several research firms have commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.25.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

