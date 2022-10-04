Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PayPal stock opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $273.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

