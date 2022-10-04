dKargo Trading Down 3.8% Over Last Week (DKA)

dKargo (DKA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One dKargo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dKargo has a total market cap of $203.15 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dKargo has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dKargo

dKargo launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. The official website for dKargo is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

dKargo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment.DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

