DODO Hits Market Cap of $136.00 Million (DODO)

DODO (DODO) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 4th. DODO has a market cap of $136.00 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DODO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000670 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DODO has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DODO alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io.

Buying and Selling DODO

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone.DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DODO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DODO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.