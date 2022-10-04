Doge Killer (LEASH) Price Hits $369.23

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Doge Killer coin can now be bought for about $369.23 or 0.01833799 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Doge Killer has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Doge Killer has a market cap of $39.75 million and approximately $732,030.00 worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Doge Killer

Doge Killer launched on September 1st, 2020. Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Doge Killer is www.shibatoken.com.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

According to CryptoCompare, “LEASH was originally set to be a rebase token pegged to the price of Dogecoin. Now, it has been unleashed and will not rebase. With a total circulation of 100k tokens, it has the opposite appeal to Shib (which has a much larger supply). The second token incentivized on the swap offers special rewards for those who provide liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

