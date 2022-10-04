DogeCash Price Hits $0.0250 on Top Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One DogeCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $489,084.60 and approximately $101.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash’s total supply is 19,015,632 coins and its circulating supply is 19,551,814 coins. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash.

DogeCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

