Dogecoin Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0645 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.79 billion and $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00272033 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001282 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016791 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,346,626,384 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

