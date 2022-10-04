Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $274.83.

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $246.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average of $239.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

