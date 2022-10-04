Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$93.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama to a hold rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$88.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.68.

Dollarama Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$81.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$53.39 and a 1 year high of C$83.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$74.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.42.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total value of C$396,568.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,143,946.50.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

