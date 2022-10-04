Don-key Price Tops $0.0321 on Exchanges (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 4th. Don-key has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $32,188.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Don-key has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key launched on May 2nd, 2021. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Don-key is don-key.finance.

Don-key Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Don-key is designed to reduce the entry barrier for both yield farmers and liquidity providers, opening the DeFi world for two distinct groups of people: those with low investment funds and those who cannot dedicate themselves to mastering the skills and strategies needed to participate in the DeFi world.DON tokens are the full utility token for the Don-key “copy farming” platform. In order to access the DAPP and participate users need to hold at least 100 $DON in their wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

