Dopex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $126.26 Million (DPX)

Dopex (DPX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Dopex has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One Dopex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $252.52 or 0.01254165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dopex has a total market capitalization of $126.26 million and $979,635.00 worth of Dopex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dopex Coin Profile

Dopex launched on June 20th, 2021. Dopex’s total supply is 500,000 coins. Dopex’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dopex is https://reddit.com/r/Dopex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dopex’s official website is www.dopex.io.

Dopex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dopex (Decentralized Options Exchange) is a decentralized options protocol that aims to maximize liquidity and minimize losses for option writers while maximizing gains for option buyers. This is done in a passive manner for liquidity-contributing participants.”

