Dora Factory Price Reaches $3.12 on Top Exchanges (DORA)

Dora Factory (DORA) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $3.12 or 0.00015508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $31.16 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dora Factory has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory’s launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dora Factory’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Buying and Selling Dora Factory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dora Factory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

