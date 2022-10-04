Drep [new] Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (DREP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $19.42 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. Telegram | Naver | LinkedIn “

