Drip Network (DRIP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $14.39 Million

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Drip Network coin can currently be bought for $6.15 or 0.00030550 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Drip Network has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Drip Network has a total market capitalization of $14.39 million and $53,409.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Drip Network Profile

Drip Network’s launch date was April 17th, 2021. Drip Network’s total supply is 2,340,210 coins. Drip Network’s official website is drip.community. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Drip Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIP Network is the latest project developed by Forex_Shark, BB and team.The official token of the DRIP Network is DRIP (BEP-20) on the Binance Smart blockchain (BSC) that captures value by being scarce, deflationary, censorship-resistant, and by being built on a robust, truly decentralized blockchain.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drip Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drip Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drip Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

