DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Price Performance

Shares of DTP stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $54.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,273,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 227,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 111,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 167,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter.

