DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DTP opened at $50.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after acquiring an additional 160,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 17.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 346,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,834,000 after buying an additional 51,820 shares during the last quarter.

