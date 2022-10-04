Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $874,069.33 and approximately $17,042.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,177.56 or 0.99993818 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051532 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00064058 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

DUCK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

