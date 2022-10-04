DuckDaoDime Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $138,582.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 4th. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.98 million and $138,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for $2.06 or 0.00010317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,446,145 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

