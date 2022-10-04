Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.80 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.56.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $173,820.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,404 shares of company stock valued at $811,817 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.90.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

