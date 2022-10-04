Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives $63.75 Average PT from Analysts

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DRE shares. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duke Realty Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $97,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 9.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Duke Realty by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,119,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 212,279 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth $994,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

About Duke Realty

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.