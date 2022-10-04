e-Gulden (EFL) Achieves Market Cap of $849,042.96

e-Gulden (EFL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0494 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a market cap of $849,042.96 and approximately $45.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020647 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00272210 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000816 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001284 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002104 BTC.
- Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003734 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001085 BTC.
- Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
e-Gulden Profile
e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,993,797 coins and its circulating supply is 17,171,646 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.
Buying and Selling e-Gulden
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.
