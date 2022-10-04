EasyFi Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,238.00 (EZ)

EasyFi (EZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. EasyFi has a market cap of $415,783.87 and approximately $35,238.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0652 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,308.82 or 1.00018420 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006940 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004577 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051201 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003054 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009851 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00063801 BTC.
- Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021711 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004879 BTC.
EasyFi Profile
EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. Its launch date was April 29th, 2021. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,614 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network.
Buying and Selling EasyFi
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
