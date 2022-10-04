EDDASwap Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EDDA)

EDDASwap (EDDA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. EDDASwap has a market capitalization of $630,344.00 and $71,373.00 worth of EDDASwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDDASwap has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. One EDDASwap coin can currently be purchased for $126.07 or 0.00631944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EDDASwap Coin Profile

EDDASwap’s genesis date was March 6th, 2021. EDDASwap’s total supply is 5,000 coins. EDDASwap’s official Twitter account is @EDDASwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDDASwap is eddaswap.com.

Buying and Selling EDDASwap

According to CryptoCompare, “EDDASwap is an ecosystem of DeFi + NFT applications with a DEX supporting ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot.EDDA is the native token of the EDDASwap ecosystem, deriving its name from an ancient collection of mythological Norse poems. EDDA Token holders will be the primary beneficiaries of the continued usage and growth of EDDASwap, and will ultimately govern the ecosystem in a decentralized manner.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDDASwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDDASwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDDASwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

