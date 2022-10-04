Edge Price Tops $0.0557 (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Edge has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $14,153.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Edge has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010741 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Edge Profile
Edge was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Edge
