Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives $44.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 1.5 %

EPC opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $858,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.