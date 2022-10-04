Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Hits Market Capitalization of $295,477.28

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $295,477.28 and $70.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem.Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers.”

