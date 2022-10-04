Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Market Capitalization Reaches $232,089.12

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $232,089.12 and $70.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com.

Education Ecosystem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem.Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

